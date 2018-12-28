Rescue ship carrying more than 300 migrants arrives in Spain

The Open Arms ship arrived on Friday in the port of Campamento in Algeciras in the south of the country, as reported by Spanish media, citing the authorities.

Italy and Malta had previously refused to let the people rescued by the private Spanish aid organisation Proactiva Open Arms land.

As in similar previous cases, Spain declared its willingness to accept the rescued refugees.

When the coast of the Spanish region of Andalusia came into view, the migrants reacted with great joy, Open Arms' head of mission, Gerard Canals, said.

After their rescue near the Libyan coast, the migrants had spent Christmas on board ship.

They were supplied with food and medicines by another ship belonging to the Spanish aid organization, the Astral. The numerous children and teenagers on board were given Christmas hats.

The migrants were on three boats when they were rescued on December 21.