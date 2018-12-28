Bangladesh's violent vote campaigning ends ahead of weekend poll

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League is seeking its third straight term in Sunday's election against the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which boycotted the last vote in 2014.

The Awami League is promoting its economic record over the past decade but a BNP-led opposition alliance, many of whose leaders have been jailed, has vowed to remove curbs on the media, increase wages and freeze energy prices.

The BNP's preparations have been hamstrung by the February jailing of its chairwoman, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, on what the party called trumped-up corruption charges.

Leaders of the ruling Awami League deny any misuse of power and say they will return to government with an overwhelming majority.