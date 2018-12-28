Congolese soldiers fire in air to disperse election protesters

The electoral commission (CENI) announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling voting in Sunday's election in the opposition strongholds of Beni, Butembo and their surrounding areas due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak and militia violence.

In another sign of the government's hardening stance in the run-up to the vote, the foreign ministry announced the expulsion of EU ambassador Bart Ouvry after the European Union renewed sanctions against officials including the ruling coalition's presidential candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The EU Commission was not immediately available on Thursday evening to comment on the expulsion.

Sunday's vote is meant to pick a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled since 2001. If successful, it would mark Congo's first democratic transition after decades marked by authoritarian rule, coups and civil war.