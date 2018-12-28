One killed, two hurt as winter storm blasts U.S. Midwest

The traffic fatal crash along Interstate 70 near the city of Oakely prompted the Kansas Highway Patrol to shut down a portion of the major east-west artery.

"Please stay off the roads and stay safe, give (the Kansas Department of Transportation) time to clear ... them, it's not worth your life," Trooper Tod Hileman, the highway patrol's public information officer, said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available on the collision; the name of the victim was not released. Hileman said roads were expected to remain snow-packed and icy into Friday.

The fatality came as parts of the U.S. Midwest and Southeast were inundated with the first wave of heavy snow and rain expected in the central United States through the weekend, said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.