Ten suspected suicide attack plotters to appear in Indian court

Members of the three-month old cell, which police said had links to an Daesh group, were arrested in raids in Delhi and nearby cities on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

They have yet to be charged.

It was not immediately clear whether the accused would be represented in court.

The agency said it had recovered about 25 kg of explosives material, such as potassium nitrate and ammonium nitrate, as well as 12 pistols, a home-made rocket launcher and Islamic State-related literature.

According to media reports, the interior ministry had written to state authorities in June about an all-time high threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the next general election, which must be held by May.