Two Koreas to pledge road, rail links on divided peninsula

A nine-car special train carrying around 100 South Koreans, including officials and five people born in the North, was seen leaving Seoul railway station early in the morning for the North's border city of Kaesong.

The train in red, white and blue was carrying a slogan on its side which read: "Let's open an era of peace and prosperity together reconnection of South-North railways and roads."

Near the platform, a small group of around 10 protestors held banners denouncing the North's leader as a murderous dictator and condemning the transport linkage as aimed at communizing the whole Korean peninsula.

About two hours later, a still photograph was broadcast on South Korean television showing the train arriving at Panmun Station at Kaesong where the ceremony will take place.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North's leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold the ceremony by the end of this year when they met at their third summit in Pyongyang in September.