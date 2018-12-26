Tunisians clash with police after journalist sets himself ablaze

Abdel Razaq Zorgi, a 32-year-old journalist, died late Monday.

His death sparked protests in the city after dark and clashes overnight with police who fired tear gas at dozens of people who had set tyres ablaze and blocked the main street.

Six members of the security forces were injured and nine protesters were detained, interior ministry spokesperson Sofiane al-Zaq said Tuesday.

After a brief morning calm, protesters were back on the streets of Kasserine in the afternoon after Zorgi's funeral.

They clashed with police outside the governor's office, an AFP correspondent said.

Police again fired tear gas at the protesters to disperse them.

Authorities also deployed reinforcements on the main streets of Kasserine, 270 kilometres (165 miles) from the capital Tunis.