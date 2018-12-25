Eight people killed during bus hijacking in China

The hijacker drove the bus into the pedestrians for 300 to 400 metres in the city of Longyan, in Fujian province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear how many casualties were on the bus and how many were in the crowd.

Police identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man from Longyan, according to state broadcaster CCTV. He was apprehended following the incident.

CCTV said he may have been motivated by a disagreement with a local neighbourhood committee before hijacking the bus. The case remains under investigation.