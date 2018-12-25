Turkey court orders release of Austrian student

Tamer Dogan said that his client Zirngast, 29, was due to be released in the next few hours, having been detained since September.

An Ankara court registered a charge against him of being "a member of an armed terrorist organisation", then ordered his release pending trial, the daily Hurriyet reported.

He is accused of having links to the extreme leftist Turkish Communist Party (TKP)/Kivilcim group, which is banned by Turkey as a terror organisation.

Zirngast, who writes for the far-left German-language magazine Revolt, denies the charge against him.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said Vienna welcomed the pending release.