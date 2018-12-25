OIC Secretary-General condemns suicide attack in Kabul

In a statement the OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, described the attack as a "heinous" and "deplorable" act. The Secretary-General expressed the solidarity of the OIC with the government and people of Afghanistan in the face of these terrorist acts. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims over this tragedy, and wished the injured a fast recovery.

The General Secretariat reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, just as it categorically rejects any justifications for terrorism.