OIC Secretary-General condemns suicide attack in Kabul

  • Tuesday 25, December 2018 in 4:53 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a government building in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday, leading to the death of dozens of people and injuring many more others.
In a statement the OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, described the attack as a "heinous" and "deplorable" act. The Secretary-General expressed the solidarity of the OIC with the government and people of Afghanistan in the face of these terrorist acts. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims over this tragedy, and wished the injured a fast recovery.
 
The General Secretariat reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, just as it categorically rejects any justifications for terrorism.