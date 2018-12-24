Indonesian president visits tsunami struck area

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo walks among debris
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday visited Pandeglang, the worst affected area on Java's west coast struck by a tsunami triggered by a massive underwater landslide and said an alert system was needed.
At least 280 people were killed as rescuers using heavy machinery and their bare hands searched through debris in the hope of finding survivors.
 
Indonesia's meteorological agency confirmed the collapse of part of Anak Krakatau, a volcano midway between Java and Sumatra, caused a tsunami 2-3 meters (6-10 feet) high that hit the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday. 
 
At least 1,000 people were injured and nearly 12,000 coastal residents forcibly evacuated to higher ground, with a high-tide warning extended to Wednesday, December 26.