Trump voices support for Indonesia after tsunami's 'unthinkable devastation'

"Unthinkable devastation from the tsunami disaster in Indonesia," the Republican leader tweeted. "More than two hundred dead and nearly a thousand injured or unaccounted for. We are praying for recovery and healing. America is with you!"

He joined the chorus of world leaders voicing condolences after the destructive wave struck the area with little warning, destroying hundreds of buildings and uprooting trees.

The UN and European Union both pledged to mobilise humanitarian support if requested by Jakarta.