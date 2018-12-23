White House: Government shutdown could extend into 2019

"It's very possible the shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mulvaney said on Fox News. "I dont think things are going to move very quickly here the next couple of days."

Democrats in the Senate have refused to pass a spending bill which would provide funding for Trump's border wall. The opposition party sees the wall as a waste of money which Trump wants for political reasons.

Mulvaney said Trump would be willing to accept a lower number, but refused to give an exact figure citing ongoing talks.

The shutdown, which Trump has said he would be "proud" to own, comes amid chaos in the White House, with several cabinet members on their way out.