Nine workers killed in Russia mine fire

Rescuers retrieved their bodies from separate parts of the mine in Solikamsk, approximately 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow, state news agency TASS reported local authorities as saying.

The fire broke out Saturday at a depth of 340 metres . There were 17 workers inside the mine at the time, eight of whom managed to escape unharmed.

Rescuers were unable to reach the remaining nine miners in time due to high temperatures and smoke.

Authorities were investigating whether safety rules had been breached at the mine.

They also denied initial reports of a methane explosion at the mine.