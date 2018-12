The troops are stationed in the north-central African country as part of a 3,000 strong Barkhane contingent fighting insurgents in the Sahel.

The Barkhane contingent comprises of soldiers from France as well as from Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Upon his arrival Macron was welcomed by Chad's President Idriss Deby at the Hassan Djamous International Airport and the two are expected to hold talks on Sunday.

This is Macron's first visit to Chad.