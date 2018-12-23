The number of injured rose to 745, BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a televised press conference from Yogyakarta.
The worst-hit area was Banten province, where 126 people were killed in the popular beach resort area, Nugroho said.
The number of casualties was expected to increase as authorities were still collecting data from the areas affected by the tsunami, he added.
- Sunday 23, December 2018 in 9:31 AM
Krakatau-triggered tsunami kills at least 43 in Indonesia, injures hundreds
Hundreds of homes and other buildings were "heavily damaged" in the tsunami which struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday.
It was the latest in a series of tragedies that have struck Indonesia, a vast archipelago, this year. Successive earthquakes flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, and a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island.
Nearly 200 people died when a Lion Air passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea in October.
Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through till Dec. 25.
TV footage showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. The water washed away an outdoor stage where a local rock band was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were missing.