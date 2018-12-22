Lawmaker and his bodyguard shot dead in Philippines

Congressman Rodel Batocabe was leaving the event when a gunman opened fire at him and his security escort in Daraga town in Albay province, 333 kilometres south-east of Manila, a police report said.

Batocabe, 52, suffered eight gunshot wounds to his body, while his police escort Rolando Diaz was shot six times, the report said.

They had just attended a gift-giving event for elderly and disabled people when they were attacked, said Oscar Albayalde, chief of the national police.

No suspect has been arrested and there was no known motive for the attack, Albayalde said.

"We appeal to the public to immediately report to the police any information that could lead us to the perpetrators and help us quickly solve this case," he added.