U.S. government in partial shutdown as lawmakers try to break deadlock

The shutdown is affecting nine departments and hundreds of thousands of employees, just before Christmas.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are due to convene in the afternoon to again try to break the impasse. This is the third shutdown since Trump took office less than two years ago.

"We are going to have a shutdown, there is nothing we can do about that, because we need the Democrats to give us their votes," Trump said in a video message released hours before the funding gap kicked in, blaming the opposition party.

It was a reversal for Trump, who had previously said he was "proud" to have a shutdown and would take full responsibility.

"The shutdown will hopefully not last long," Trump said in his video, even after earlier warning that "we are totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

Democrats insist they will not approve additional funding for a border wall, one of Trump's most famous campaign promises.

The president, who has described himself as a nationalist, often says crime comes over the southern border.

The shutdown comes amid further troubles for the Trump administration, with the resignation this week of Jim Mattis, the secretary of defence, and stock markets seeing their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.