Gunmen kill 25 in northern Nigeria village raids

Gunmen on motorcycles on Wednesday invaded the villages of Gidan Halilu and Gidan Kaka in Birnin Magaji district of Zamfara state, they said.

"We lost 25 people in the attacks, which were carried out by cattle thieves who have been terrorising us for years," Usman Wadatau, a community leader in Gidan Halilu said.

"We lost 16 people in Gidan Halilu and nine in Gidan Kaka," he said.

Four of those killed in Gidan Halilu were volunteers from nearby Nassarawa Godel who had mobilised to help fight off the attackers, Gidan Kaka resident Bube Mada said.

In the first attack, which occurred around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT), the bandits opened fire on farmers harvesting sweet potatoes outside Gidan Halilu, killing nine, Mada said.

"The gunmen left after the attack on the farm but returned around 5:00 pm when we were preparing the bodies of the victims for burial and opened fire on the mourners, killing three people," Wadatau said.

"Some people from our neighbours in Nassawa Godel mobilised to help but the attackers opened fire on them and killed four," he said.

"The gunmen moved to Gidan Kaka and shot dead nine residents," said Mada who supported Watadau's account.