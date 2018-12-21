EU sanctions 7 Myanmar officials for Rohingya human rights violations

"serious human rights violations" against the country's Rohingya population.

Friday's listing of seven additional names brings to 14 the overall number of Myanmar officials hit with EU travel bans and asset freezes in relation to the Rohingya crisis.

Those added Friday "are listed for serious human rights violations committed against the Rohingya population, ethnic minority villagers or civilians," the EU said in a statement.

Their names were published in the EU's Official Journal.

Brussels initially supported Myanmar's transition from military rule to democracy but has grown critical of the country after its military launched a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, causing more than 700,000 people to flee.