Five dead as train ploughs into bus carrying schoolchildren in Serbia

The accident happened at Donje Medjurovo near Nis, Serbia's third-largest city, at a railway crossing secured only by a warning sign, with no ramps or signals.

The force of the impact tore the bus into two parts and left the two-coach local train partially derailed. Most of the passengers were high-school students on their way to classes, reports said.

A senior police official, Vladimir Rebic, told state TV station RTS that the bus driver apparently failed to stop and notice the oncoming train.

The death toll may rise due to the serious injuries suffered by several passengers, RTS quoted a doctor in Nis as saying.

Serbia ranks poorly in traffic safety among European countries, with the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicles near double the continental average - 34.5 to 19.