U.S. to help S. Korea get flu drugs to North despite stalled nuclear talks

U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his S. Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to work towards denuclearisation at a landmark summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in June but the two sides have made little progress.

While the United States and North Korea joust over a nuclear deal, South Korea is keen to improve ties with its old rival and has been taking steps to establish links in various areas including transport and humanitarian assistance.

There has been some U.S. concern that the South may be moving too quickly on building such links, given the scant progress on denuclearisation.

Despite that, Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, said on Wednesday as he arrived in South Korea for talks that he would be looking with aid groups at how to deliver "appropriate assistance" to the North, particularly in the winter.

South Korea's special representative for Korean peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, said after talks with Biegun on Thursday the United States agreed to help supply the North with the flu drug Tamiflu.

"The issue of providing Tamiflu to the North Korean people was resolved," Lee told reporters.

South Korea provided 500,000 doses of Tamiflu to the North in 2009 following an outbreak of H1N1 influenza.

The Red Cross said in January this year that more than 81,000 North Koreans were affected by the same virus also known as swine flu.

Humanitarian aid is not subject to tough sanctions on North Korea aimed at pressing it to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Biegun said while the United States had no intention of easing sanctions, such cooperation could help advance the nuclear diplomacy.

"Of course, all of this is intended to advance what we're trying to do with North Korea," Biegun told reporters.

"Now that work begins with denuclearisation but also includes the strong commitments by both of our countries to transform relations and build a permanent peace regime on the Korean peninsula," he said.