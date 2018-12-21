13 killed in mining accident in the Czech Republic

Miners stand at a compound of the CSM hard coal mine after a methane explosion near Karvina

Three others were injured, one critically, in an explosion at a depth of some 800 metres in the state-owned mine at Karvina some 300 kilometres east of Prague, according to the report.

According to local media reports, most of the workers at the mine are from neighbouring Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis were set to visit the site of the accident on Friday.

The mine which has been operating since 1968 had been privatized but was recently re-nationalized. The mining complex provides work for some 9,500 people in the area.