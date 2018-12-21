Japanese prosecutor issues fresh warrant against ex-Nissan chief

He is accused of a massive breach of trust, Japanese news agencies reported.

Media reports indicate that Ghosn is accused of having transferred private investment debt worth 1.8 billion yen to his former employers.

A spokesman for the state prosecutor's office declined to confirm the reports.

But with a fresh warrant out, Ghosn's hopes of being released before the holidays appeared to be dwindling.

On Thursday a Japanese court denied an extension of Ghosn's pre-trial detention.

Justice minister Takashi Yamashita rejected criticism of Ghosn's treatment in pre-trial detention, noting that it is normal in Japan for a defendant's attorney not to be present during questioning.

Ghosn, his aide Greg Kelly and the carmaker itself have been indicted over an alleged understating of Ghosn's pay package by about 5 billion yen (44 million dollars) over five years.

Ghosn has been in pre-trial detention since November 19. A trial date has not been set yet.

Ghosn and Kelly are accused of having violated Japanese stock exchange regulations.

Brazilian-French-Lebanese business leader Ghosn spearheaded a remarkable turnaround at Nissan.

Nissan and Mitsubishi both dismissed Ghosn as chairman while Renault decided to retain the 64-year-old as chairman and chief executive following the arrest in Tokyo