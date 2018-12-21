Japanese prosecutor issues fresh warrant against ex-Nissan chief

  • Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan Chairman
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The state prosecutor's office in Japan has issued a fresh warrant for the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, according to Japanese media reports Friday.
He is accused of a massive breach of trust, Japanese news agencies reported.
 
Media reports indicate that Ghosn is accused of having transferred private investment debt worth 1.8 billion yen to his former employers.
 
A spokesman for the state prosecutor's office declined to confirm the reports.
 
But with a fresh warrant out, Ghosn's hopes of being released before the holidays appeared to be dwindling.
 
On Thursday a Japanese court denied an extension of Ghosn's pre-trial detention.
 
Justice minister Takashi Yamashita rejected criticism of Ghosn's treatment in pre-trial detention, noting that it is normal in Japan for a defendant's attorney not to be present during questioning.
 
Ghosn, his aide Greg Kelly and the carmaker itself have been indicted over an alleged understating of Ghosn's pay package by about 5 billion yen (44 million dollars) over five years.
 
Ghosn has been in pre-trial detention since November 19. A trial date has not been set yet.
 
Ghosn and Kelly are accused of having violated Japanese stock exchange regulations.
 
Brazilian-French-Lebanese business leader Ghosn spearheaded a remarkable turnaround at Nissan.
 
Nissan and Mitsubishi both dismissed Ghosn as chairman while Renault decided to retain the 64-year-old as chairman and chief executive following the arrest in Tokyo