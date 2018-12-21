US Defence Secretary Mattis resigns over disagreements with Trump

The departure of the retired four-star Marine general comes just a day after Trump announced a widely criticized decision to withdraw American forces from Syria and amid reports that he is pulling about 7,000 troops from Afghanistan.

Mattis had been seen as a moderating voice on Trump's tweet-oriented foreign policy and he was highly praised by the president when he first took the position, but the relationship was widely reported to have deteriorated in recent months.

In a resignation letter, Mattis said he was stepping down at the end of February because Trump had "the right to have a Secretary of Defence whose views are better aligned" with his.

Mattis hinted at disagreements with the president saying that US allies should be valued and respected and that there should be an "unambiguous approach" to adversaries like China and Russia.

"One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships," Mattis said referencing the 74-nation coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

"While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies," he continued.

The surprise announcement sent shock waves through Washington.