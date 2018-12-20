Putin says UK's May has no choice but to implement Brexit

Putin's comments, made at his annual news conference, are likely to irk some British politicians who have suggested Russia may have meddled in the 2016 Brexit referendum because it wants to weaken the European Union and the West.

Russia has flatly denied that allegation and said it favours a strong EU.

Putin on Thursday said Brexit was a matter for the British people and that London would accuse him of something if he commented on the matter, but that he thought May did not have any choice but to deliver Brexit.