Congo to postpone Sunday's presidential vote

The CENI summoned candidates to a meeting in parliament after media reports of a delay due to problems with vote materials.

Candidate Theodore Ngoy, who was at the meeting, said that CENI president Corneille Nangaa announced the commission was "technically unable" to carry through the election as planned on Sunday.

Representing the main opposition candidate, UDPS party leader Felix Tshisekedi, Jacquemain Shabani, said the CENI had sited the fire at a commission depot in Kinshasa as a reason for the delay.

The CENI is due to hold a plenary after a planned news conference to the nation to be broadcast live to the nation.

The election is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power, in what would be Congo's first democratic transition.

Sources said the proposed delay, due to the loss of ballot papers in a fire at a CENI depot last week, an Ebola epidemic in the east and violence, would be between 7 to 14 days.