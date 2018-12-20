China says Canadian citizen being punished for working illegally

Chinese state security agents last week detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, saying they were suspected of endangering state security.

The detentions of the Canadians followed the Dec. 1 arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Meng was arrested at the request of the United States, which is engaged in a trade war with China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying identified the third Canadian as Sarah McIver, who was serving "administrative punishment" due to "illegal employment." Hua referred further questions on McIver to the Ministry of Public Security. That ministry did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.