Japan upping military spending

Tokyo plans to purchase 45 F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets, Reuters reports.This aircraft can perform short take-offs and vertical landings.

These Japanese navy has two helicopter carriers called Izumo and Kaga.These are set to be modified with reinforced decks and may also be fitted with ramps for the new stealth fighter.

The country also plans to purchase Aegis Ashore air defense radars, Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling planes as well as the Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye early-warning planes and other equipment.

Additionally, Japan also plans to buy longer-range Raytheon SM-3 interceptor missiles to defend against North Korea if necessary.