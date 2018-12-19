China lifts 740 million people out of poverty in four decades

On average, during this timespan, China helped roughly 50,000 people a day get rid of the shackles of poverty.

Thanks to the adoption of the reform and opening-up measures, the poverty rate, the proportion of people living below the Chinese poverty line, fell from a high of 97.5 percent in 1978 to 3.1 percent at the end of 2017.

Other policies like production development, poverty-stricken people relocation, eco-compensation, education development and social security have all aided in increasing the poor population's income and providing them a better quality of life.

World experience has shown that the progress of poverty reduction will slow down at a later stage. However, it is totally different in China. In the past five years, more than 13 million farmers have overcome the poverty line every year on average, totaling 70 million. The decrease in poverty is almost 70 percent. More than half of the population that fell into poverty due to illness has been cut in the past three years.

China's achievement also contributed significantly to global poverty reduction. According to data from the World Bank, among every 100 people overcoming poverty in the world, more than 70 are from China. The International Poverty Reduction Center in China has trained more than 2,000 poverty reduction officials from 63 developing countries, sharing with them practical experience.

From 2018 to 2020, it's estimated that more than 30 million poverty stricken people will surpass the poverty line when China achieves its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020.