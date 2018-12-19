Chaos on French highways as "yellow vests" torch toll booths

France's biggest toll road operator, Vinci Autoroutes , said there were demonstrations at about 40 sites along its network and that some highway intersections had been damaged, notably in tourist towns such as Avignon, Orange, Perpignan and Agde.

Some 20 people were arrested on Tuesday following the blazes, while four others remain in custody following fires on Saturday.

Several people have died in roadside accidents at yellow vest roadblocks in recent weeks, mostly at the many roundabouts blocked by groups of demonstrators.

The "yellow vests" protesters - named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists must have in their cars - have blocked roads and roundabouts across France since mid-November.