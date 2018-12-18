Six killed, 133 injured in Mumbai hospital fire

Sharjah24 – dpa: A major fire broke out at a government-run hospital in the Indian coastal city of Mumbai, killing at least six people and injuring 133, police officials said.
The blaze began on the fourth floor of the five-storey Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in the Andheri district late Monday afternoon, local media reported.
 
A police spokesman said the fire had been brought under control and rescue work completed.
 
As many as 33 fire engines were at the site to douse the fire. The cause of the fire was likely an electrical short-circuit, the spokesman added.
 
Fires are common occurrences in India, where many establishments do not comply with fire safety standards.
 
Local officials said the hospital had been found not to comply with regulations in a recent fire safety audit.