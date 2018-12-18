May: Parliament to vote on Brexit deal in mid-January

The five-day debate on the deal, which was suspended last week following three full days in parliament, will resume in the week commencing January 7 followed by the "meaningful vote" on it in the week commencing January 14, May told the Commons, parliament's main elected house.

Many lawmakers in May's Conservatives and opposition parties are angered by her last-minute postponement of the vote until some 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU.

May admitted last week that she would face a crushing defeat if she allowed the vote to proceed.