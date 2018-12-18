Greek television station hit by huge blast; no injuries

A left-wing extremist group is being investigated, the station reported. Photos from the scene showed rubble and debris in and around the building.

A bomb threat had been phoned in to the authorities an hour before the 2:30 am (0030 GMT) explosion.

The daily Kathimerini, with offices in the same building, quoted forensic experts as saying that such damage was likely caused by a bag with 10 kilogrammes of explosive placed in front of the building.

A police anti-terror unit was investigating, with reports suggesting they were examining a connection with the far-left, which has in recent years carried out a series of attacks on various targets.

The main suspect is the Popular Fighters Group, an "anti-imperialist" and anti-German outfit formed after Greece was forced to impose harsh austerity in order to be bailed out from a massive financial crisis starting in 2010.

It claimed responsibility for attacks on the Greek headquarters of Mercedes-Benz in Athens, the German ambassador's residence, the Israeli embassy and the offices of the conservative Nea Demokratia newspaper.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos condemned the attack.