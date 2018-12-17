Thousands of Greek pensioners demand their "stolen" money back

Pensioners, who are in many households the only people with an income due to the highest unemployment rate in the euro zone, have seen earnings shrink by up to 40 percent since Greece toppled into crisis in late 2009.

With some using shepherd's crooks and others zimmer frames, the pensioners said they would not not stop protesting until their pensions are restored to what they were before the cuts.

Despite Greece's parliament on Tuesday (December 11) voting to scrap plans to further cut state pensions - in a motion led by the left-led governing coalition hoping to shore