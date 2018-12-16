11 die, 29 critical after eating temple food in southern India

Dozens of devotees fell ill at the Kichu Maranda temple in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka state on Friday soon after they ate rice dish served after rituals at the temple, police spokesman S Hari said.

At least 90 were being treated in hospitals in the district and in the nearby cities of Mysore and Bangalore, Puttaranga Shetty, the Karnataka minister in charge of Chamarajnagar district said. At least 29 of them were in critical condition.

Health department officials said the symptoms shown by the victims suggested a pesticide may have been mixed with the food, Shetty said. They were all suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting and respiratory problems, NDTV news channel reported.

Five people had been detained in connection with the incident. Those detained were temple administrators but police did not specify the charges against them.

Many people had travelled to the temple from nearby villages for a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the gopuram, an ornate temple gate common is Hindu temples in southern India.

“Investigations are being done and we are waiting for reports of lab tests,” Meena said.

The government has announced a compensation of 500,000 rupees (about 6,950 dollars) for the families of each of the dead.