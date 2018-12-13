Huawei's CFO granted bail amid fraud allegations

According to The Star Vancouver, former colleagues, friends and the husband of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou have pledged a combined US$7.5 million to support her bail request. Meng will reportedly be subject to 24-hour monitoring. She is the daughter of Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, and a possible heir to his company.

Conditions for her bail include wearing an ankle bracelet and surrendering her travel documents. Additionally, she must stay in her Vancouver home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Meng is allowed to travel within Vancouver, the North Shore and Richmond. She will have to cover all surveillance costs.

However, due to concerns of her being a flight risk, Meng is barred from traveling to or around airports in the area.