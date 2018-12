"The attacker, who was on the S list (of extremists watched by police), is actively being hunted by security forces," local officials said in a statement.

It said some "350 policemen and gendarmes are still deployed on the ground," backed up by helicopters, elite units and soldiers deployed as part of a long-term nationwide anti-terrorism operation.

The attack took place at around 8pm (1900 GMT) Tuesday on one of the busiest streets of Strasbourg, sending crowds of shoppers fleeing for safety.