Thailand to hold general elections in February

“The Election Commission will hold the elections on February 24 according to the [junta’s] roadmap,” Deputy Election Commision Secretary-General Nat Laosisawakul told reporters.

“But this is not yet an official announcement, pending a royal decree to be published in January,” Nat added.

The elections, which have been postponed at least four times, will mean the end of the military dictatorship in place since its takeover in May 2014 after months of large demonstrations against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.