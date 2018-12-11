Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly to Venezuela, angering U.S.

The TU-160 supersonic bombers, known as "White Swans" by Russian pilots, landed at Maiquetia airport near Caracas on Monday after covering more than 10,000 km (6,200 miles).

Their deployment came days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose left-wing administration is the most significant U.S. foe in Latin America, held talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Capable of carrying short-range nuclear missiles, the planes can fly over 12,000 km (7,500 miles) without re-fuelling and have landed in Venezuela twice before in the last decade.

As OPEC member Venezuela's socialist-run economy implodes, Russia has become a key lender of last resort, investing in its oil industry and providing support to its military.