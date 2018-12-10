22 Afghan police officers, soldiers killed across three provinces

In the northern province of Faryab, eight policemen were killed and six others injured in Taliban attacks near Almar district centre on Sunday afternoon, provincial council members Mohammad Tahir Rahmani and Abdul Ahad Elbek said.

Rahmani said several police officers were attacked by the Taliban at a checkpoint and killed.

The father of one of the officers who was also a member of the police force went to help his son but was ambushed and died along with other policemen when their vehicle was hit by a rocket.

According to Rahmani, six policemen were also injured.