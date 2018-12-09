Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva dies at 91

The leading rights activist died in Moscow, the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said Saturday night in a statement.

"This is a terrible loss for the entire Russian human rights movement," council chairman Mikhail Fedotov said, according to the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also paid tribute to her work, according to his spokesman.

"The president appreciates Lyudmila Alexeyeva's contribution to the development of civil society in Russia," Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency on Saturday night.

He respected her positions on many issues in the country highly, he said.

Putin also sent a personal letter of condolence to her family.

Alexeyeva was one of the most renowned civil rights activists in Russia; together with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov she founded in 1976 the Moscow Helsinki Group, which was committed to the respect for human rights.

Her role in the Moscow Helsinki Group led her into exile.

She has been a member of the Human Rights Council since 2004.

Alexeyeva openly criticized the increasing repression of the opposition in Russia.