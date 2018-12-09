Wrap of clashes in Paris as 8,000 police deployed against 'yellow vest' protesters

A police spokeswoman told reporters there were about 1,500 protesters on the Champs Elysees boulevard and authorities said 211 people had been arrested after police found weapons such as hammers, baseball bats and metal petanque balls on them.

Hundreds of protesters were milling around the Arc de Triomphe monument, which was defaced with graffiti last Saturday, when rioters also torched cars and looted shops.

About 89,000 police were deployed across France on Saturday, some 8,000 of them in Paris.