China's Xi urges North Korea, United States to meet halfway

Xi met North Korea's Ri Yong Ho at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and in comments made before reporters, Xi added that the situation on the Korean peninsula "remains in flux". Pyongyang had previously committed to denuclearisation in the peninsula.

Earlier on Friday Ri met China's top diplomat Wang Yi. During that meeting Ri said North Korea hoped to build "required mutual trust" with the United States and "move in the same direction", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing.

China is the North's most important economic and diplomatic backer, despite anger over its neighbour's nuclear and missile programmes. Ties have warmed in the last year as Pyongyang's relations with both Seoul and Washington have also improved.