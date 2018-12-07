Trump to pick State Department spokeswoman for U.N. ambassador

Trump will send a tweet on Friday morning about choosing Nauert to replace outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her resignation in October, Fox News reported, citing multiple sources.

Nauert, whose nomination would require Senate confirmation, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent and anchor. She does not have prior political or policy-making experience.

Nauert became the State Department spokeswoman in April 2017 and, earlier this year, was named the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.