Amid an unusual bipartisan spirit at the service at Washington's National Cathedral, both Republican and Democratic politicians honored a president who called for a "kinder, gentler" nation.

Later on Wednesday, a plane carrying the body of Bush, who died last week in Texas aged 94, landed in Houston where there will be a funeral service on Thursday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Afterward, he will be laid to rest at his presidential library in College Station, Texas.