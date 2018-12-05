Two women elected to Swiss government

Lawyer Amherd, who has served in the lower house, and former conference interpreter Keller-Sutter, who had a seat in the upper house, received strong majorities in a vote that was held by both chambers of parliament.

The seven-member cabinet, which now includes three women, will assign ministry portfolios in the coming days.

The Swiss cabinet includes the nationalist People's Party, the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the conservative Christian Democrats.

The two new members were elected because of the retirement of liberal Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann and conservative Environment and Transport Minister Doris Leuthard, who both served long terms in government.