Denmark to send unwanted migrants to remote island

According to the New York Times, up to 100 foreign criminals and rejected asylum seekers living in Denmark who cannot be deported for legal reasons will be sent to a 17-acre island called Lindholm about three kilometers away from the mainland.

Ferry services would allow the foreigners to leave the island. However, they would not operate around the clock and migrants would have to be back in the island before nightfall.

Lindholm Island currently hosts a research center for contagious animal diseases.

The plan was developed between Denmark's conservative coalition government and the right-wing Danish People's Party, whose support the government needs to pass legislation.

The Danish People's Party celebrated the plan by posting a video on Twitter showing a brown man dressed in generic Middle Eastern clothes being dumped on the island.

The Danish government will invest US$115 million in migrant housing facilities in Lindholm Island, which are projected to open in 2021.