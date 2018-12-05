Xi arrives in Portugal to boost trade ties

"Relations between China and Portugal are entering their best period... We must develop existing projects and step up our commercial exchanges," Xi said at a meeting with counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

His two-day stay will include the signing of cooperation agreements, one of which will bring the southwestern port of Sines into what China calls the "new Silk Road".

The initiative offers loans to build railways, roads, and ports across Asia, Europe and Africa.

"Portugal is an important hub in the land and maritime silk routes," Xi said. De Sousa added Sines was "the symbol of a partnership which we want to continue to build."

Andre Verissimo, editor of the leading business newspaper Jornal de Negocios, said: "If Portugal joins the initiative, it will become the first country in western Europe to do so."

Portugal, one of western Europe's poorest countries, opened to Chinese investment after being hit hard by the 2008 global financial crisis.