Macron postpones visit to Serbia amid "yellow vest" protests

The demonstrations against high living costs, dubbed the "yellow vest" movement, led to widespread rioting in Paris at the weekend and are showing signs of damaging the French economy.

"President Macron has asked to postpone for several weeks his visit to Serbia due to the situation in his country," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters after a phone call with Macron.

Macron's office later confirmed the trip would be postponed due to "the incidents that took place in the last protests."

Macron was due to arrive in Serbia on Wednesday for a two-day visit to improve relations with Belgrade after a diplomatic faux-pas during the World War One commemorations in Paris last month caused consternation in the former Yugoslav republic.